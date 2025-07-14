U.S. Coast Guard personnel, Royal Canadian Navy members, and members of the Royal Thai Navy conduct Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) training as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 at Sattahip Naval Base, Thailand, July 10, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 22:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971136
|VIRIN:
|250710-M-FO238-7383
|Filename:
|DOD_111164482
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: U.S., Thai, and Canadian Forces Conduct VBSS Training, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
