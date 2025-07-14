USS Warrior Arrives in Niigata, Japan

250718-N-CY569-1001 NIIGATA, Japan (July 12, 2025) – The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) arrives in Niigata, Japan for a scheduled port visit, July 12, 2025. Warrior, part of Commander Task Force 77 (CTF-77), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 21:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|971135
|VIRIN:
|250718-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111164468
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
