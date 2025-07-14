Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Veteran Affairs visits the DoD Warrior Games

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Douglas Collins, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, visits with service members, families, friends and visitors of the Department of Defense Warrior Games July 19, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.21.2025 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971101
    VIRIN: 250719-A-FK859-8483
    Filename: DOD_111163811
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

