    Pa. Guard medics simulate chaos in "monumental" exercise

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Area Support Medical Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard perform lifesaving care on simulated casualties during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 17-18, 2025. This exercise helped build the unit's readiness for future missions and emergencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)

    Non-copyrighted music: "Cyberpunk Industries (Darkwave Synthware Industrial Electronic) - Loop" by Musinova from Pixabay

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.20.2025 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970913
    VIRIN: 250719-Z-FG684-4771
    Filename: DOD_111160110
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, Pa. Guard medics simulate chaos in "monumental" exercise, by SSG Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    readiness
    213th Regional Support Group
    108th Medical Company Area Support
    medic
    Pennsylvania National Guard

