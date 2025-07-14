Pa. Guard medics simulate chaos in "monumental" exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Area Support Medical Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard perform lifesaving care on simulated casualties during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 17-18, 2025. This exercise helped build the unit's readiness for future missions and emergencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)



Non-copyrighted music: "Cyberpunk Industries (Darkwave Synthware Industrial Electronic) - Loop" by Musinova from Pixabay