U.S. Soldiers with the 108th Area Support Medical Company, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard perform lifesaving care on simulated casualties during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 17-18, 2025. This exercise helped build the unit's readiness for future missions and emergencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)
Non-copyrighted music: "Cyberpunk Industries (Darkwave Synthware Industrial Electronic) - Loop" by Musinova from Pixabay
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2025 12:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970913
|VIRIN:
|250719-Z-FG684-4771
|Filename:
|DOD_111160110
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pa. Guard medics simulate chaos in "monumental" exercise, by SSG Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
