    152nd Airlift Wing Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Aircraft and associated personnel activated for firefighting in the Western United States July 14, 2025

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing

    Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Maintenance Group and 152nd Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel perform various maintenance tasks and then load Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) equipment onto MAFFS #8, aircraft #554 at the Nevada Air National Guard Base on July 12, 2025. U.S. Northern Command activated two Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Aircraft, one from the 152nd Airlift Wing out of Reno, Nevada, and one from the 146th Airlift Wing out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in California. The two C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS and associated personnel will support firefighting efforts in the Western United States. The 152nd Airlift Wing’s “High Rollers” and 146th Airlift Wing “Hollywood Guard” report on July 14, 2025, and will be initially based out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Base in California and are anticipated to be in place through August 14, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970717
    VIRIN: 250712-F-WU657-5001
    Filename: DOD_111157612
    Length: 00:14:51
    Location: RENO, NEVADA, US

