152nd Airlift Wing Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Aircraft and associated personnel activated for firefighting in the Western United States July 14, 2025

Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Maintenance Group and 152nd Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel perform various maintenance tasks and then load Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) equipment onto MAFFS #8, aircraft #554 at the Nevada Air National Guard Base on July 12, 2025. U.S. Northern Command activated two Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) Aircraft, one from the 152nd Airlift Wing out of Reno, Nevada, and one from the 146th Airlift Wing out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Station in California. The two C-130 aircraft equipped with MAFFS and associated personnel will support firefighting efforts in the Western United States. The 152nd Airlift Wing’s “High Rollers” and 146th Airlift Wing “Hollywood Guard” report on July 14, 2025, and will be initially based out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Base in California and are anticipated to be in place through August 14, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970717
|VIRIN:
|250712-F-WU657-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111157612
|Length:
|00:14:51
|Location:
|RENO, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Nevada Air National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System Aircraft Activated to assist in firefighting efforts in the Western United States
