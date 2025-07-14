video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is part of the Deployed Wing Command and Control Course (DWC2C), developed by the 705th Training Squadron, and is used to help students prepare for the Kingfish ACE simulation—a learning exercise set in a fictional Indo-Pacific scenario. It focuses on logistics planning within the game. It provides a step-by-step walkthrough of how players coordinate aircraft movement and cargo delivery using standardized request processes and load planning tools.



Topics covered include:

- Downloading and completing the Air Movement Request (AMR) form

- Submitting movement requests through the C2IMERA system

- Understanding how airlift assets are adjudicated and assigned

- Interpreting request responses and airlift allocations

- Using load planning boards to configure pallets and personnel

- Visualizing movement using the map board and chalk arrangement

- Key planning factors such as aircraft range, turn duration, and hex distance



The video explains how effective planning and sequencing of capabilities can impact mission timelines and readiness. Aircraft movement mechanics, system interactions, and logistical planning principles are clearly demonstrated as part of the game's simulation of air mobility operations.