    Kingfish

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Robert McNair 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    This video is part of the Deployed Wing Command and Control Course (DWC2C), developed by the 705th Training Squadron, and is used to help students prepare for the Kingfish ACE simulation—a learning exercise set in a fictional Indo-Pacific scenario. It focuses on logistics planning within the game. It provides a step-by-step walkthrough of how players coordinate aircraft movement and cargo delivery using standardized request processes and load planning tools.

    Topics covered include:
    - Downloading and completing the Air Movement Request (AMR) form
    - Submitting movement requests through the C2IMERA system
    - Understanding how airlift assets are adjudicated and assigned
    - Interpreting request responses and airlift allocations
    - Using load planning boards to configure pallets and personnel
    - Visualizing movement using the map board and chalk arrangement
    - Key planning factors such as aircraft range, turn duration, and hex distance

    The video explains how effective planning and sequencing of capabilities can impact mission timelines and readiness. Aircraft movement mechanics, system interactions, and logistical planning principles are clearly demonstrated as part of the game's simulation of air mobility operations.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970715
    VIRIN: 250718-F-PT039-8499
    Filename: DOD_111157565
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: US

    This work, Kingfish, by Robert McNair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

