Eric Kolber - Meet the Team

Eric Kolber, librarian and historian for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, was featured as part of the district’s ongoing “Meet the Team” series, Buffalo, New York, July 18, 2025.Kolber’s work preserves the Corps’ history and provides vital knowledge that supports current and future missions (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).