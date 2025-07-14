Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eric Kolber - Meet the Team

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Eric Kolber, librarian and historian for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District, was featured as part of the district’s ongoing “Meet the Team” series, Buffalo, New York, July 18, 2025.Kolber’s work preserves the Corps’ history and provides vital knowledge that supports current and future missions (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Buffalo District
    Meet the Team
    USACE
    corps of engineers

