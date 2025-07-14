Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial view of flood-affected Texas along Guadalupe River

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    Texas Army National Guard aviators with Bravo Company, 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion, fly over flood-affected areas along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, Texas, in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, July 16, 2025. The flight supported ongoing flood response operations across Central Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970698
    VIRIN: 250716-Z-AW306-1001
    Filename: DOD_111157199
    Length: 00:13:47
    Location: TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Texas National Guard
    texas flood response
    Guadalupe River
    Flood Response 2025
    National Guard
    Kerr County Floods
    CH-47 Chinook

