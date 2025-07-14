Aerial view of flood-affected Texas along Guadalupe River

Texas Army National Guard aviators with Bravo Company, 2-149th General Support Aviation Battalion, fly over flood-affected areas along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, Texas, in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, July 16, 2025. The flight supported ongoing flood response operations across Central Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
|07.16.2025
|07.18.2025 09:36
|B-Roll
|970698
|250716-Z-AW306-1001
|DOD_111157199
|00:13:47
|TEXAS, US
|0
|0
