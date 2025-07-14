Marine Minute 28-25 (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct small unmanned aircraft systems training at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, July 8, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Col. J.J. Wilson, the commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, left, and Maj. Heath Gomez, the executive officer for SPMAGTF-250, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Marine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker, Lance Cpl Matthew McDonell and Lance Cpl Joesph DeMarcus)