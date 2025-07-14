Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Minute 28-25 (AFN Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct small unmanned aircraft systems training at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, July 8, 2025. U.S. Marine Corps Col. J.J. Wilson, the commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, left, and Maj. Heath Gomez, the executive officer for SPMAGTF-250, attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Marine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker, Lance Cpl Matthew McDonell and Lance Cpl Joesph DeMarcus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 970697
    VIRIN: 250715-M-EB804-3688
    Filename: DOD_111157155
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute 28-25 (AFN Version), by LCpl Jazlyn Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DMAMVMM
    DMAPROD
    USMCNews
    honor
    MWCHICAGO
    SPMAGTF-250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download