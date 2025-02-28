U.S. Marine Corps Captain Ramarro Lamar, the executive officer of Recruiting Station Chicago, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, gives an interview at the Navy Pier in Chicago during Marine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. Covert is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Mcdonnell)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 09:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|970683
|VIRIN:
|250715-M-RG120-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111157101
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: 28.2-25, by LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.