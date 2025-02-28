Marine Minute: 28.2-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Captain Ramarro Lamar, the executive officer of Recruiting Station Chicago, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, gives an interview at the Navy Pier in Chicago during Marine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. Covert is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Mcdonnell)