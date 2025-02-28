Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: 28.2-25 (AFN VERSION)

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Captain Ramarro Lamar, the executive officer of Recruiting Station Chicago, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, gives an interview at the Navy Pier in Chicago during Marine Week Chicago, July 13, 2025. This year, the Marine Corps will celebrate two and a half centuries of serving the Nation with honor, courage, and commitment. Covert is a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew Mcdonnell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 09:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 970682
    VIRIN: 250715-M-RG120-1001
    Filename: DOD_111157098
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

