Officer cadets from the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) conduct live-fire tactical training during the academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7th Army Training Command’s (7th ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 9, 2025. This exercise is the final pre-deployment training event before RMAS conducts field training in 7th ATC’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2025 07:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970654
|VIRIN:
|250708-A-OI040-4016
|Filename:
|DOD_111156839
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dynamic Victory 25-2 in GTA B-Roll, by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.