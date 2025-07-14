Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Airlift Squadron arrives at Andersen during Department-Level Exercise series

    YIGO, GUAM

    07.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to 21st Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., arrive for the Department-Level Exercise series at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2025. Air Mobility Command’s support to the DLE series enables the capacity to execute rapid force flow, Agile Combat Employment, and logistics in contested environments. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 02:30
    Location: YIGO, GU

    Air Mobility Command
    Travis AFB
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025
    Department-Level Exercise
    Resolute Force Pacific

