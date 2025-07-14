21st Airlift Squadron arrives at Andersen during Department-Level Exercise series

U.S. Air Force members assigned to 21st Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., arrive for the Department-Level Exercise series at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2025. Air Mobility Command’s support to the DLE series enables the capacity to execute rapid force flow, Agile Combat Employment, and logistics in contested environments. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)
