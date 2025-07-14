21st Airlift Squadron arrives at Andersen during Department-Level Exercise series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force members assigned to 21st Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., arrive for the Department-Level Exercise series at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 10, 2025. Air Mobility Command’s support to the DLE series enables the capacity to execute rapid force flow, Agile Combat Employment, and logistics in contested environments. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)