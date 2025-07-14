Cheonan Memorial Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970641" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and regional partners visit the Republic of Korea Ship Cheonan Memorial in Pyeongtaek-si, South Korea, July 11, 2025. U.S. military and ROK Navy leaders honored the deceased crew members from the ROKS Cheonan ship wreckage to show the strength and shared values of our alliance with the Republic of Korea and other regional partners. On March 26, 2010, the South Korean corvette ROKS Cheonan exploded and sank near Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea, tragically killing 46 of its 104 crew members.