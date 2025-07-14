Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cheonan Memorial Visit

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2025

    Video by Spc. John Farmer 

    8th Army

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and regional partners visit the Republic of Korea Ship Cheonan Memorial in Pyeongtaek-si, South Korea, July 11, 2025. U.S. military and ROK Navy leaders honored the deceased crew members from the ROKS Cheonan ship wreckage to show the strength and shared values of our alliance with the Republic of Korea and other regional partners. On March 26, 2010, the South Korean corvette ROKS Cheonan exploded and sank near Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea, tragically killing 46 of its 104 crew members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 03:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970641
    VIRIN: 250711-A-VL684-6660
    Filename: DOD_111156502
    Length: 00:06:57
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

