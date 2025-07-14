Cheonan Memorial Visit

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and regional partners visit the Republic of Korea Ship Cheonan Memorial in Pyeongtaek-si, South Korea, July 11, 2025. U.S. military and ROK Navy leaders honored the deceased crew members from the ROKS Cheonan ship wreckage to show the strength and shared values of our alliance with the Republic of Korea and other regional partners. On March 26, 2010, the South Korean corvette ROKS Cheonan exploded and sank near Baengnyeong Island in the Yellow Sea, tragically killing 46 of its 104 crew members.
07.11.2025
07.18.2025
B-Roll
|Location:
GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
