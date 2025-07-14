Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    109 AS conducts airlift from Yokota

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-Roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Squadron, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, conducting a tactical airlift mission aboard a C-130H Hercules from Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. While in the Indo-Pacific region for a local training exercise, the crew executed a joint personnel movement, transporting U.S. Marines from Kadena Air Base, Japan, to South Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 20:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970601
    VIRIN: 250716-F-ZV099-7435
    Filename: DOD_111156057
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109 AS conducts airlift from Yokota, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download