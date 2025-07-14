B-Roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 109th Airlift Squadron, 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, conducting a tactical airlift mission aboard a C-130H Hercules from Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 16, 2025. While in the Indo-Pacific region for a local training exercise, the crew executed a joint personnel movement, transporting U.S. Marines from Kadena Air Base, Japan, to South Korea.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 20:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970601
|VIRIN:
|250716-F-ZV099-7435
|Filename:
|DOD_111156057
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 109 AS conducts airlift from Yokota, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
