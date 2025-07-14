Volunteers with the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games help as the family and friends of the athletes begin to arrive in preparation to support their athlete at Colorado Springs Airport, Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 17, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cherish Little)
|07.17.2025
|07.17.2025 19:24
|B-Roll
|970594
|250717-A-XE056-1001
|DOD_111155943
|00:02:19
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|2
|2
This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Family & Friends Arrival, by SGT Cherish Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
