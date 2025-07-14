Soldiers from the 17th Sustainment Brigade’s surgeon cell trained the 368th Field Hospital staff on operating a walking blood bank in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970588
|VIRIN:
|250108-Z-KL044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111155743
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Brigade Surgeon Cell Trains Field Hospital Staff to Operate Walking Blood Bank, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.