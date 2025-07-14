Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigade Surgeon Cell Trains Field Hospital Staff to Operate Walking Blood Bank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Soldiers from the 17th Sustainment Brigade’s surgeon cell trained the 368th Field Hospital staff on operating a walking blood bank in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970588
    VIRIN: 250108-Z-KL044-1001
    Filename: DOD_111155743
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade Surgeon Cell Trains Field Hospital Staff to Operate Walking Blood Bank, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download