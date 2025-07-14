Army National Guard National Best Warrior Competition 2025 Day 3

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers compete in the third day of Army National Guard National Best Warrior Competition at Sideling Hill Creek State Park, July 16, 2025. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience, and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ames)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 18:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970587
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-HD557-8039
|Filename:
|DOD_111155680
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
