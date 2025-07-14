Gunnery Sgt. Timothy Trauth, a M249 Machine Gunner, talks about his service in Iraq and Afghanistan, March 25, 2025 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. As the Marine Corps commemorates 250 years of unwavering dedication to the nation and looks to the future, we honor the heroes who have strengthened our legacy through selfless commitment to the Corps and their country. Through their stories we can inspire the future generations who will uphold our values and traditions of warfighting and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Landon Lingle and Lance Cpl. Michail Stankosky)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 16:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970575
|VIRIN:
|250716-M-SO588-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111155553
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|HAVELOCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fighting the Taliban - GySgt Timothy Trauth, by Cpl Landon Lingle and LCpl Michail Stankosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.