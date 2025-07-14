Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fighting the Taliban - GySgt Timothy Trauth

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAVELOCK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Cpl. Landon Lingle and Lance Cpl. Michail Stankosky

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Gunnery Sgt. Timothy Trauth, a M249 Machine Gunner, talks about his service in Iraq and Afghanistan, March 25, 2025 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. As the Marine Corps commemorates 250 years of unwavering dedication to the nation and looks to the future, we honor the heroes who have strengthened our legacy through selfless commitment to the Corps and their country. Through their stories we can inspire the future generations who will uphold our values and traditions of warfighting and lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Landon Lingle and Lance Cpl. Michail Stankosky)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 16:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970575
    VIRIN: 250716-M-SO588-1001
    Filename: DOD_111155553
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: HAVELOCK, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting the Taliban - GySgt Timothy Trauth, by Cpl Landon Lingle and LCpl Michail Stankosky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M249
    Marine250
    Afghanistan
    Taliban
    combat
    infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download