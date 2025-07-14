B-Roll package shows Soldiers with the 54th Quartermaster Company instructing Airmen on body movement procedures for transport as part of mortuary affairs training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970558
|VIRIN:
|250115-Z-KL044-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111155196
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 54th Quartermaster Mortuary Affairs Operations, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
