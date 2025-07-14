Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th Quartermaster Mortuary Affairs Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    B-Roll package shows Soldiers with the 54th Quartermaster Company instructing Airmen on body movement procedures for transport as part of mortuary affairs training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

