1-186 Infantry "Guardians" CH-47 Familiarization Flights - Grants Pass

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment "Guardians" board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, for familiarization flights over Medford and Ashland during training at Grants Pass Airport, July 13, 2025. The morale flights provided many Soldiers with their first helicopter experience while showcasing Oregon's aviation capabilities. Two Soldiers, SSG James Grow and Sgt. Cruz Lopez, made their flights even more memorable by conducting reenlistment ceremonies at 1,500 feet above southern Oregon, demonstrating the unique opportunities available to citizen-soldiers who serve part-time while maintaining civilian careers and pursuing their passions.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)