Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-186 Infantry "Guardians" CH-47 Familiarization Flights - Grants Pass

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment "Guardians" board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, for familiarization flights over Medford and Ashland during training at Grants Pass Airport, July 13, 2025. The morale flights provided many Soldiers with their first helicopter experience while showcasing Oregon's aviation capabilities. Two Soldiers, SSG James Grow and Sgt. Cruz Lopez, made their flights even more memorable by conducting reenlistment ceremonies at 1,500 feet above southern Oregon, demonstrating the unique opportunities available to citizen-soldiers who serve part-time while maintaining civilian careers and pursuing their passions.

    Oregon National Guard - Military service of choice for Oregonians.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 14:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970545
    VIRIN: 250713-Z-ZJ128-1008
    PIN: 25071302
    Filename: DOD_111154982
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: GRANTS PASS, OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-186 Infantry "Guardians" CH-47 Familiarization Flights - Grants Pass, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Guard Soldiers Take Flight During MEDEVAC Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    Grants Pass
    familiarization flights
    Oregon Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download