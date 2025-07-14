Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games Powerlifting Familiarization Team Navy

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Pfc. Marley Kamara 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes from the Team Navy powerlifting group conduct bench press familiarization at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 16, 2025. Powerlifting event staff assisted each athlete measure and record each athlete’s bench press rack height for the upcoming event on July 18, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Marley Kamara)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 13:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

