2025 DoD Warrior Games Powerlifting Familiarization Team Navy

Athletes from the Team Navy powerlifting group conduct bench press familiarization at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 16, 2025. Powerlifting event staff assisted each athlete measure and record each athlete’s bench press rack height for the upcoming event on July 18, 2025. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Marley Kamara)
