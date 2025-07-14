Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB, Westover AFRB C-5’s equip cargo on JBER for REFORPAC

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 337th Airlift Squadron, Westover Air Force Reserve Base, Massachusetts, receives cargo in support of the Air Force’s 2025 Department-Level Exercise series to include Resolute Force Pacific at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970534
    VIRIN: 250713-F-IW449-5324
    Filename: DOD_111154726
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB, Westover AFRB C-5’s equip cargo on JBER for REFORPAC, by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER
    airmobilitycommand
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    PACAF
    DLE2025

