A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy assigned to the 337th Airlift Squadron, Westover Air Force Reserve Base, Massachusetts, receives cargo in support of the Air Force’s 2025 Department-Level Exercise series to include Resolute Force Pacific at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 14:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970534
|VIRIN:
|250713-F-IW449-5324
|Filename:
|DOD_111154726
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Travis AFB, Westover AFRB C-5’s equip cargo on JBER for REFORPAC, by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
