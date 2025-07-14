Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland wish Army Community Services a very happy 60th birthday and detail how ACS has been helping Soldiers and Families since 1965.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970522
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-DO473-1001
|PIN:
|250725
|Filename:
|DOD_111154564
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ACS celebrates its 60th anniversary, by Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.