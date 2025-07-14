Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS celebrates its 60th anniversary

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Richard Kaulfers 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland wish Army Community Services a very happy 60th birthday and detail how ACS has been helping Soldiers and Families since 1965.

    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    This work, ACS celebrates its 60th anniversary, by Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

