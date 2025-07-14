JBSA Airmen volunteer to help with Kerrville Disaster Relief efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers from Joint Base San Antonio traveled to Kerrville, Texas, to provide chaplain support and assist with debris removal following the historic events that affected lives throughout the Hill Country’s Guadalupe River area. The support effort was organized by the 33rd Cyber Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong, Jonathan Mallard, Zelideth Rodriguez)



Item Title: The Hope that Heals You

Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/the-hope-that-heals-you-BY4HALV

Item ID: BY4HALV

Author Username: PremiumBeat

Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs

Registered Project Name: Pinthong

License Date: July 14th, 2025

Item License Code: DG4XEZQSL5