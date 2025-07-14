Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA Airmen volunteer to help with Kerrville Disaster Relief efforts

    KERRVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Volunteers from Joint Base San Antonio traveled to Kerrville, Texas, to provide chaplain support and assist with debris removal following the historic events that affected lives throughout the Hill Country’s Guadalupe River area. The support effort was organized by the 33rd Cyber Operations Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong, Jonathan Mallard, Zelideth Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 10:01
    Category: Package
    Location: KERRVILLE, TEXAS, US

    texas flood response
    JBSA; #TexasFloodRelief; #CommunitySupport; #TexasFloodRelief; #TexasMilitary; 33COS; 59MDW

