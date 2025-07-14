Public Service Announcement highlighting 130 years of service by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 07:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|970479
|VIRIN:
|250714-F-KA816-2683
|Filename:
|DOD_111153826
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AAFES 130th Anniversary PSA, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.