Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom Fest 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch and Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro

    AFN Humphreys

    Freedom Fest was hosted at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on July 5, 2025, in celebration of America's Independence Day. The post-wide event included fireworks, an aerial demonstration by The Black Knights, various games, and shopping booths. (U.S. Air Force video by Zach Heimbuch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 02:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 970454
    VIRIN: 250705-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111153590
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Fest 2025, by SrA Zachary Heimbuch and A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download