Freedom Fest 2025

Freedom Fest was hosted at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on July 5, 2025, in celebration of America's Independence Day. The post-wide event included fireworks, an aerial demonstration by The Black Knights, various games, and shopping booths. (U.S. Air Force video by Zach Heimbuch)
