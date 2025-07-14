Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Base Delta 1 Autocomplete Interview

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Colonel Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Martha Burkhead, Space Base Delta 1 Senior Enlisted Leader, answer the internet's burning Space Force related questions!

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 17:32
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:09:03
