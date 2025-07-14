Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Airmen prepare in anticipation for REFORPAC

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to various units across Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson conduct out-processing before leaving for exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025 at JBER, Alaska, July 11, 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970394
    VIRIN: 250711-A-ED188-6789
    Filename: DOD_111152638
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER Airmen prepare in anticipation for REFORPAC, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

