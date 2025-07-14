Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force, RAAF C-17’s carrying 11th Airborne Division paratroopers depart for joint exercise Talisman Sabre 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemasters III’s depart for exercise Talisman Sabre 25 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2025. This exercise is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970389
    VIRIN: 250713-A-ED188-2549
    Filename: DOD_111152595
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, RAAF C-17’s carrying 11th Airborne Division paratroopers depart for joint exercise Talisman Sabre 25, by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint operations
    JBER
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpen IndoPacific
    Alaska
    Talisman Sabre 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download