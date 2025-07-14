U.S. Air Force, RAAF C-17’s carrying 11th Airborne Division paratroopers depart for joint exercise Talisman Sabre 25

U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemasters III’s depart for exercise Talisman Sabre 25 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 13, 2025. This exercise is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 16:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970389
|VIRIN:
|250713-A-ED188-2549
|Filename:
|DOD_111152595
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
