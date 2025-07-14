Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG KC-135 departs JBPHH in support of DLE 2025

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Monica Roybal 

    Air Mobility Command

    A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Air National Guard, prepares to depart in support of the Air Force’s 2025 Department-Level Exercise series at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i, July 15, 2025. Air Mobility Command’s rapid deployment into theater provides the global mobility required to enable the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the DLE series at speed and scale. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Monica Roybal)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 16:26
    MG25
    interoperability
    DLE2025
    AlliesandPartners25

