TR underway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970372" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2025) U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) gets underway, July 15, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Created for use on official Instagram account, to music by The Valdons’ “Whatcha Gonna Do”, or 151bpm. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexia Mezick and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Barnett)