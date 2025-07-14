Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TR underway

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Seaman Alexia Mezick 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2025) U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) gets underway, July 15, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Created for use on official Instagram account, to music by The Valdons’ “Whatcha Gonna Do”, or 151bpm. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexia Mezick and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Barnett)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 970372
    VIRIN: 250716-N-RF899-1001
    Filename: DOD_111152384
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR underway, by SN Alexia Mezick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

