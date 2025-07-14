TR underway

SAN DIEGO (July 15, 2025) U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) gets underway, July 15, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. Created for use on official Instagram account, to music by The Valdons’ “Whatcha Gonna Do”, or 151bpm. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexia Mezick and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970372
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-RF899-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111152384
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
