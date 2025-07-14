Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs Shares Message of Support to the Tennessee Army National Guard

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Tam Le 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard, meets with Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, during his visit to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 16, 2025. JMTG-U supports the long-term professional development and operational effectiveness of Ukraine’s military leadership.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 12:59
    Category: Greetings
    Length: 00:00:34
