Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs Shares Message of Support to the Tennessee Army National Guard

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard, meets with Soldiers assigned to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, during his visit to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 16, 2025. JMTG-U supports the long-term professional development and operational effectiveness of Ukraine’s military leadership.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 12:59
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|970330
|VIRIN:
|250717-Z-WG460-6851
|Filename:
|DOD_111151750
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
