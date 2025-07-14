16th Military Police Brigade conducted a Change of Command Ceremony July 11, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Col. Charcillea Schaefer relinquished command of 16th Military Police Brigade to Col. Craig Giancaterino.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 11:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|970328
|VIRIN:
|250711-A-GJ352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111151744
|Length:
|00:39:49
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th Military Police Brigade Change of Command, by SFC Samuel Northrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
