    16th Military Police Brigade Change of Command

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Northrup 

    16th Military Police Brigade

    16th Military Police Brigade conducted a Change of Command Ceremony July 11, 2025, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Col. Charcillea Schaefer relinquished command of 16th Military Police Brigade to Col. Craig Giancaterino.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 11:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970328
    VIRIN: 250711-A-GJ352-1001
    Filename: DOD_111151744
    Length: 00:39:49
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Military Police Brigade Change of Command, by SFC Samuel Northrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    16th Military Police Brigade
    change of command

