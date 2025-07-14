Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDEURO Germany Day 1 Panel: Defending the Skies—Today’s Capabilities, Tomorrow’s Edge

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    LANDEURO Germany Day 1 Panel: Defending the Skies—Today’s Capabilities, Tomorrow’s Edge

    Moderator: Ms. Seanna Senior, Senior Vice President, Product, Govini

    Panelist: BG Curtis W. King, Commanding General, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, United States Army

    Panelist: MG John George, United States Army Retired, Vice President, Army Strategic Account Executive, Leidos

    Panelist: Mr. Riki Ellison, Chairman & Founder, Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance

    Panelist: Dr. Alexey Boiarskyi, Special Advisor to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 11:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970325
    Filename: DOD_111151690
    Length: 01:05:26
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LANDEURO Germany Day 1 Panel: Defending the Skies—Today’s Capabilities, Tomorrow’s Edge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LANDEURO

