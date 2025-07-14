LANDEURO Germany Day 1 Panel: Defending the Skies—Today’s Capabilities, Tomorrow’s Edge
Moderator: Ms. Seanna Senior, Senior Vice President, Product, Govini
Panelist: BG Curtis W. King, Commanding General, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, United States Army
Panelist: MG John George, United States Army Retired, Vice President, Army Strategic Account Executive, Leidos
Panelist: Mr. Riki Ellison, Chairman & Founder, Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance
Panelist: Dr. Alexey Boiarskyi, Special Advisor to the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine
