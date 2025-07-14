LANDEURO Germany Day 1 Panel: Ukrainian Lessons in Rapid Adaptation
Moderator: Dr. John Nagl, Professor, Warfighting Studies, US Army War College
Panelist: LTG Curtis Buzzard, Commander, United States Army Security Assistance Group-Ukraine and, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine
Panelist: Mr. Maximilian Froch, Executive Assistant to the CEO & President and Senior Vice President, Head of Strategic Programs International, Rheinmetall AG
Panelist: Ms. Oleksandra Azarkhina, Co-founder, We Build Ukraine
Panelist: Maj. Gen. Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Armed Forces of Ukraine
Panelist: CDR Robert Brovdi, Commander, Unmanned Systems Forces, Armed Forces of Ukraine
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 11:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|970322
|Filename:
|DOD_111151625
|Length:
|01:11:19
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
