    LANDEURO Germany Day 1 Panel: Ukrainian Lessons in Rapid Adaptation

    GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    LANDEURO Germany Day 1 Panel: Ukrainian Lessons in Rapid Adaptation

    Moderator: Dr. John Nagl, Professor, Warfighting Studies, US Army War College

    Panelist: LTG Curtis Buzzard, Commander, United States Army Security Assistance Group-Ukraine and, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine

    Panelist: Mr. Maximilian Froch, Executive Assistant to the CEO & President and Senior Vice President, Head of Strategic Programs International, Rheinmetall AG

    Panelist: Ms. Oleksandra Azarkhina, Co-founder, We Build Ukraine

    Panelist: Maj. Gen. Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Panelist: CDR Robert Brovdi, Commander, Unmanned Systems Forces, Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 11:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970322
    Filename: DOD_111151625
    Length: 01:11:19
    Location: DE

