    LANDEURO Germany Day 1 Panel: Magazine Depth Wins Wars—The Future of NATO’s Arsenal

    GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Moderator: Ms. Melanie M. Marlowe, Founder, M3 Consulting, LLC. and, Senior Associate, Center for Strategic and International Studies

    Panelist: LTG Miles Brown, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Futures Command

    Panelist: GEN Edward Daly, United States Army Retired, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Corporation and, President, Daly Consulting & Logistics, LLC

    Panelist: MG Robert M. "Bo" Dyess, United States Army Retired, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Munitions & Government, Day & Zimmermann

    Panelist: The Honorable Shon J. Manasco, Senior Counselor, Palantir Technologies

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 09:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970305
    Filename: DOD_111151310
    Length: 01:12:31
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LANDEURO Germany Day 1 Panel: Magazine Depth Wins Wars—The Future of NATO’s Arsenal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LANDEURO

