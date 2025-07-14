LANDEURO Germany Day 1 Panel: Magazine Depth Wins Wars—The Future of NATO’s Arsenal
Moderator: Ms. Melanie M. Marlowe, Founder, M3 Consulting, LLC. and, Senior Associate, Center for Strategic and International Studies
Panelist: LTG Miles Brown, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Futures Command
Panelist: GEN Edward Daly, United States Army Retired, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Corporation and, President, Daly Consulting & Logistics, LLC
Panelist: MG Robert M. "Bo" Dyess, United States Army Retired, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Munitions & Government, Day & Zimmermann
Panelist: The Honorable Shon J. Manasco, Senior Counselor, Palantir Technologies
