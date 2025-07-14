Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department-Level Exercise (DLE) 2025 - Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC)

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. William OBrien 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    In July of 2025, the Air Force launched its Department-Level Exercise (DLE) series in multiple locations across the United States and Indo-Pacific areas of responsibility. This DLE features 12,000 U.S. Air and Space Force personnel, and more than 350 bomber, fighter, cargo and refueling aircraft. The exercises also highlight both space-based and space-enabled capabilities. The DLE series incorporates multiple command exercises into one overall threat deterrence scenario, to include Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC), Resolute Space, Mobility Guardian, Emerald Warrior and Bamboo Eagle.

    Location: US

