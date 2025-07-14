Department-Level Exercise (DLE) 2025 - Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In July of 2025, the Air Force launched its Department-Level Exercise (DLE) series in multiple locations across the United States and Indo-Pacific areas of responsibility. This DLE features 12,000 U.S. Air and Space Force personnel, and more than 350 bomber, fighter, cargo and refueling aircraft. The exercises also highlight both space-based and space-enabled capabilities. The DLE series incorporates multiple command exercises into one overall threat deterrence scenario, to include Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC), Resolute Space, Mobility Guardian, Emerald Warrior and Bamboo Eagle.