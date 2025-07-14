The 7th Fleet Band plays music with the Royal Thai Navy band during a subject matter expert exchange in Pattaya, Thailand. The event was part of joint exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Thailand, a joint exercise designed to enhance U.S. and partner relationships.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 04:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|970281
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-BT860-9081
|Filename:
|DOD_111151086
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: 7th Fleet Band plays with Royal Thai Navy band, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.