    Pacific Update: 7th Fleet Band plays with Royal Thai Navy band

    THAILAND

    07.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    The 7th Fleet Band plays music with the Royal Thai Navy band during a subject matter expert exchange in Pattaya, Thailand. The event was part of joint exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Thailand, a joint exercise designed to enhance U.S. and partner relationships.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 04:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 970281
    VIRIN: 250711-F-BT860-9081
    Filename: DOD_111151086
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TH

    Bilateral Exercise
    CARAT 2025
    Partnership
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    7th fleet band

