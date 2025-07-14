Pacific Update: U.S. Marines and Royal Thai Navy Conduct Weapons Training for CARAT Thailand 2025

U.S. Marines with Fast Company Pacific Japan and members of the Royal Thai Navy conduct a rifle and pistol range during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) 2025 in Sattahip, Thailand, July 9, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 01:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|970271
|VIRIN:
|250709-M-FO238-2542
|Filename:
|DOD_111150976
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
