    25th ID Receive HIMARS B-Roll

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The 25th Infantry Division receives High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 14, 2025. This transformation enhances the division's Long-Range Precision Fires capability and strengthens its lethality and warfighting readiness to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 17:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970227
    VIRIN: 250714-A-YX608-1071
    PIN: 000002
    Filename: DOD_111150376
    Length: 00:08:46
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID Receive HIMARS B-Roll, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

