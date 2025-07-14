25th ID Receive HIMARS B-Roll

The 25th Infantry Division receives High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 14, 2025. This transformation enhances the division's Long-Range Precision Fires capability and strengthens its lethality and warfighting readiness to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 17:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970227
|VIRIN:
|250714-A-YX608-1071
|PIN:
|000002
|Filename:
|DOD_111150376
|Length:
|00:08:46
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
