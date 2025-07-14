Soldiers from the Puerto Rico National Guard’s 755th Military Police Company board a flight bound for Honduras on July 15 as part of a scheduled deployment rotation. The unit will support security operations at Soto Cano Air Base and carry out a variety of additional missions alongside U.S. and partner nation forces. (Puerto Rico National Guard video by Josue Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970201
|VIRIN:
|250715-Z-UP252-1476
|Filename:
|DOD_111150146
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 755th MP Co. Departs to Honduras, by SFC Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.