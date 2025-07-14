Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    755th MP Co. Departs to Honduras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO RICO

    07.15.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Josue Rivera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Soldiers from the Puerto Rico National Guard’s 755th Military Police Company board a flight bound for Honduras on July 15 as part of a scheduled deployment rotation. The unit will support security operations at Soto Cano Air Base and carry out a variety of additional missions alongside U.S. and partner nation forces. (Puerto Rico National Guard video by Josue Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970201
    VIRIN: 250715-Z-UP252-1476
    Filename: DOD_111150146
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 755th MP Co. Departs to Honduras, by SFC Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download