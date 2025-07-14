755th MP Co. Departs to Honduras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/970201" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Puerto Rico National Guard’s 755th Military Police Company board a flight bound for Honduras on July 15 as part of a scheduled deployment rotation. The unit will support security operations at Soto Cano Air Base and carry out a variety of additional missions alongside U.S. and partner nation forces. (Puerto Rico National Guard video by Josue Rivera)