    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - Episode 33: Modernizing the Army Body Composition Policy Science Behind the Performance Exemption

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    This podcast episode, “Modernizing the Army Body Composition Policy—Science Behind the Performance Exemption,” was led by Holly McClung, Nutritional Physiologist, Military Performance Division, U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine. McClung discussed the relationship between body composition, physical performance and musculoskeletal injury. She summarized the science behind the 2022 Army Body Composition study, and she reviewed the research driven-outcomes supporting the updates to policy AR-600-9 to improve Soldier health and injury prevention.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 16:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 970200
    VIRIN: 250701-O-VI048-4285
    Filename: DOD_111150127
    Length: 00:26:30
    Location: US

    by Michael Christopher

