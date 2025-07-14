USNS Comfort Medical Site Ecuador CP25

MANTA, Ecuador (July 6, 2025) Service members assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) see patients at a medical site in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led Mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)
Date Taken:
|07.06.2025
Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 13:57
Location:
|MANTA, EC
