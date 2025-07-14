U.S. Marines and Ecuadorian Marine Infantry SMEE

JARAMIJÓ, Ecuador (July 8, 2025) Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, and members of the Ecuadorian Marine Infantry conduct joint training on Base Naval de Jaramijó, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)
