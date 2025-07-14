Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Ecuadorian Marine Infantry SMEE

    JARAMIJÓ, ECUADOR

    07.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    JARAMIJÓ, Ecuador (July 8, 2025) Marines assigned to Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, FAST Battalion, Bravo Company, 5th Platoon, and members of the Ecuadorian Marine Infantry conduct joint training on Base Naval de Jaramijó, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 13:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970154
    VIRIN: 250708-A-LS473-1001
    Filename: DOD_111149763
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: JARAMIJÓ, EC

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

