MANTA, Ecuador (July 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters" performs at Pedro Balda Cucalon High School in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 13:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970146
|VIRIN:
|250707-A-LS473-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111149711
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|JARAMIJó, EC
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USFF Band Performs for School Children in Manta, Ecuador, by CPL William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
