Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Authorized Departure Return Video 1 (PET ESCORTS WATCH THIS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.15.2025

    Video by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Authorized departure return video instructions for everyone.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 12:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970138
    VIRIN: 250715-N-NO146-1002
    Filename: DOD_111149404
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: MANAMA, BH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Authorized Departure Return Video 1 (PET ESCORTS WATCH THIS), by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download