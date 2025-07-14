B-Roll: C-130s, KC-135s arrive at Andersen AFB during Department-Level Exercise series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Multiple U.S. Air Force C-130s and KC-135s arrive during the 2025 Department-Level Exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2025. Air Mobility Command’s rapid deployment into the theater provides global mobility required to enable the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the DLE series at speed and scale. The DLE encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with the Allies and partners, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)