    B-Roll: C-130s, KC-135s arrive at Andersen AFB during Department-Level Exercise series

    YIGO, GUAM

    07.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    Multiple U.S. Air Force C-130s and KC-135s arrive during the 2025 Department-Level Exercise at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 11, 2025. Air Mobility Command’s rapid deployment into the theater provides global mobility required to enable the U.S. Air Force’s execution of the DLE series at speed and scale. The DLE encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with the Allies and partners, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Audree Campbell)

    AMC
    INDOPACOM
    REFORPAC
    interoperability
    Department-Level Exercise
    DLE25

