    Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescues one on Lake Michigan

    TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, Michigan, MH-60 Dolphin helicopter crew deploys Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Watkins, an aviation survival technician, to rescue a vessel operator experiencing a medical emergency near Nahma, Michigan on July 13, 2025. The survivor was safely hoisted and transported to a nearby airport for awaiting emergency medical services. (Courtesy video by Air Station Traverse City)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 18:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 970021
    VIRIN: 250714-G-G0109-1001
    PIN: 250713
    Filename: DOD_111148060
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, US

    Traverse City
    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    SAR

