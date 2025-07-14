Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescues one on Lake Michigan

Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City, Michigan, MH-60 Dolphin helicopter crew deploys Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Watkins, an aviation survival technician, to rescue a vessel operator experiencing a medical emergency near Nahma, Michigan on July 13, 2025. The survivor was safely hoisted and transported to a nearby airport for awaiting emergency medical services. (Courtesy video by Air Station Traverse City)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2025 18:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|970021
|VIRIN:
|250714-G-G0109-1001
|PIN:
|250713
|Filename:
|DOD_111148060
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.