    AFN Naples B Roll- Raelynn Concert

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250711-N-NY362-1002 NAPLES, Italy (July 11, 2025) AFN Naples b roll package highlighting the Raelynn concert at Naval Support Activity Naples, July 8, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.14.2025 07:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 969894
    VIRIN: 250711-N-NY362-1002
    Filename: DOD_111146578
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples B Roll- Raelynn Concert, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    music
    concert
    NSA Naples
    Raelynn

